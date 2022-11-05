Janhvi Kapoor extends Bday wishes to her ‘lifeline’, Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor sent warm birthday wishes for her sister Khushi Kapoor, on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture which she captioned, ‘It’s my favourite persons birthday. The bestest girl in the world my whole heart and my lifeline. I love you and I miss you so much and I wish I was with you rn’.

Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, share a very healthy sisterly bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. ‘The Archies’ is an official adaptation of an American comic ‘Archies’.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the survival thriller film ‘Mili’ alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit ‘Helen’. It is Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Bawal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.