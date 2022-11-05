Navy closely monitors Chinese vessel’s movement in Indian Ocean : Defence sources

As soon as a Chinese research vessel entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Indian Navy began closely monitoring its movements, according to defence sources who spoke to India Today. A Chinese research vessel’s movements have been closely watched by the Navy ever since it first entered the Indian Ocean. In order to maintain a complete maritime domain awareness in the area, the Indian Navy’s assets that are mission deployed in the IOR and its aerial surveillance capabilities make this possible ‘, Defence sources reported.

According to reports, the Chinese ship is in the Indian Ocean region but is far from Indian seas, making it impossible to determine whether its purpose is to spy on Indian warships. The last time a Chinese ship approached Indian territorial waters was in Sri Lanka during the launch of the INS Vikrant aircraft, which was designed to thwart China’s evil plans to dominate the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian Navy must continue to be a ‘combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof force,’ according to Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, to navigate the unstable security environment. According to news agency PTI, he made these comments in a speech to senior navy officers in response to China’s growing aggression in the Indian Ocean region.

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, reaffirmed in his remarks the necessity of operational readiness, self-reliance, and more integration in the armed services in order to jointly address India’s national security imperatives.