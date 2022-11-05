Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘one last chance’ to shine on World Cup stage in Qatar!

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time global player of the year and captain of Portugal, will travel to Qatar on a quest to demonstrate his continued relevance. Although Ronaldo’s status as one of the greatest strikers of all time cannot be contested, his recent problems with Manchester United and Portugal have many wondering if his illustrious career is about to come to a disappointing conclusion.

With 117 goals in 191 official games, Ronaldo holds the record for most goals scored in men’s international football history. He is a paragon of endurance with 18 years separating his first Portugal goal against Greece at Euro 2004 and his most recent, a double against Switzerland in June 2022. With 140 goals, he holds the record for the most goals ever scored in the Champions League. He has scored 818 goals overall in his career.

But as a role model athlete who was accustomed to setting records while representing some of the top teams in the world, like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, his current performance and demeanour have come under scrutiny. The only goals he scored in Portugal’s 10 matches over the last calendar year were the two goals he scored against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Ronaldo has scored just three goals for United this season, and his conflicts with manager Erik ten Hag have made headlines. Ronaldo has expressed his frustration with the lack of playing time and has struggled to get into the starting lineup. He joined United from Juventus and finished the previous season as their leading scorer with 24 goals in all competitions. His contract is due to expire in June 2023, though United have an option to extend by a further year.

Ronaldo will lead a side of star players who are regarded as some of the greatest in the world but who may have underperformed on the biggest stage at his sixth World Cup. They were eliminated twice in the round of 16 (in 2010 and 2018) and in the group stage in 2014 after making it to the World Cup semifinals in 2006. However, Ronaldo begs to disagree, despite the perception that his spectacular career is about to come to an end.

‘There is still a little more of Cristiano left. I’m part of a young team, I want to be in the World Cup but also in the next Euros,’ Ronaldo said at an event in Portugal in September. A persistent mindset can hold the secret to him making a statement with his country in Qatar against all odds.