Selena Gomez about the ending of her relationship with Justin Bieber, says was the best thing ever happened to her

Nov 5, 2022, 07:29 am IST

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split up years ago. Both stars have moved on with their lives, but the former couple’s on-again, off-again relationship remains one of the most contentious topics in Hollywood.

Gomez recently addressed her eight-year relationship’s end, public scrutiny, and why she believes her breakup is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

In the new Apple documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,’ Gomez says, ‘Everything was so public.’
‘I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing,’ she said as per ET Canada.

‘But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’ she ads.

One of the most discussed topics was their on-again, off-again relationship. The couple divorced in 2018, and Justin married Hailey Baldwin a year later.

