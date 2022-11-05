Selena Gomez about the ending of her relationship with Justin Bieber, says was the best thing ever happened to her

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split up years ago. Both stars have moved on with their lives, but the former couple’s on-again, off-again relationship remains one of the most contentious topics in Hollywood.

Gomez recently addressed her eight-year relationship’s end, public scrutiny, and why she believes her breakup is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

In the new Apple documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,’ Gomez says, ‘Everything was so public.’

‘I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing,’ she said as per ET Canada.

‘But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’ she ads.

One of the most discussed topics was their on-again, off-again relationship. The couple divorced in 2018, and Justin married Hailey Baldwin a year later.

Calling her breakup the best thing that ever happened to her, Gomez said, ‘I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat; it was really confusing.’

‘But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’