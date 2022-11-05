State government hikes cooking cost of school midday meals

Panaji: The Goa government hiked the cooking cost of school midday meals. The new cost per per student will be implemented from November 7.

The cooking cost per student for midday meal at pre-primary and primary schools has been increased from Rs 7.11 to Rs 8. The cost is hiked to Rs 10 from Rs Rs 7.45 for the upper primary. Self-help groups, mahila mandals and parent teachers associations that supply midday meals to students will avail this benefit.