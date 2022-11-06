5 dead in a suicide bombing in Somalia led by al-Shabaab; Report

Five people were killed in a suicide bombing that attacked a military training centre in Somalia one week after twin bombings that killed 116 people, according to army officials on Sunday. The attack was carried out by Al-Shabaab militants. The Islamists who have led a 15-year insurgency in the fragile Horn of Africa nation when they assaulted the camp on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu are being targeted more aggressively by the government.

Five new recruits killed in the suicide bombing explosion that happened at the entrance, and more than ten other people were injured, military commander Mohamed Abdullahi said AFP. According to army commander Adan Yare, there were five persons murdered and several more injured in the event.

The government hasn’t issued any official remarks in relation to the event, for which Al-Shabaab claimed credit. The rebels associated with Al-Qaeda there have stepped up their attacks since since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia’s new president, took office in May and vowed to conduct ‘all-out war’ against the jihadists.

In an operation in the centre of Hirshabelle state on Friday, the army allegedly killed more than 100 Al-Shabaab fighters, according to the ministry of information. Last weekend’s attack on the education ministry, the worst on the country in the preceding five years, used two truck explosives.