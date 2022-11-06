Ahead of panchayat elections, Mamata pushing to stop price hike in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting to discuss ways to stop the price increase in the state with an eye toward the panchayat elections that are expected to take place early next year. November 14 is the date set for the gathering.

According to state secretariat sources, the meeting has asked the participation of the following ministers: agricultural (Sovondeb Chatterjee), agricultural marketing (Becharam Manna), food processing (Subrata Saha), fisheries (Biplab Roychowdhury), and animal resources development (Swapan Debnath). There will also be senior police officers and officials from the departments concerned.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister, will head over the meeting. According to a secretariat official, the Mamata Banerjee government plans to launch an effort to control rising prices, particularly those of essentials. If successful, the action might have a significant impact on the panchayat elections the next year.

The fifth phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at Your Doorstep) campaign was launched on November 1 by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in an effort to reach out to more people ahead of the state’s panchayat elections. This time, 20% or so of the campaign will be mobile.