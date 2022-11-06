British Royal Navy submarine officers ‘sexually and mentally harassed’, probe ordered: Details

According to reports, sexual harassment and intimidation were encountered by female British Royal Navy submariners. In reaction to alarming evidence from whistleblowers, Adm Sir Ben Key, the chief of the Royal Navy, initiated an inquiry into ‘abhorrent’ claims in the submarine service.

Former Navy Lt. Sophie Brook told the Daily Mail that there has been a ‘constant campaign of sexual bullying’ that has included physical assaults. When a woman joined the crew of the submarine, she referred to the male crew as ‘vultures’. Along with other allegations of torturing people physically and mentally, male submariners are alleged to have created a ‘crush depth rape list’ where women were named in the order that they should be sexually assaulted in the event of an emergency.

The 30-year-old made history on her way to become the first female captain of a submarine by becoming the first female combat officer. On Vanguard class nuclear-powered submarines, she spent the most of her tenure. The fleet, which is made up of nuclear-powered submarines, is allegedly a ‘no place for women,’ according to the former lieutenant, and two other whistleblowers have generally verified the terrible elements of the former lieutenant’s allegation. Additionally, they agree that the branch hasn’t done enough to make the workplace welcoming for women despite having a largely male workforce.

Abuse allegedly occurred often for more than 10 years after the branch’s long-standing restriction on female hiring was lifted in 2011. The accusations were terrible, according to the head of the navy, Adm. Ben Key. Any action that falls short of the highest of standards the Royal Navy sets itself is utterly wrong and not a real picture of what service life should be,’ he added. ‘I am profoundly troubled to hear of claims of improper behaviour in the Submarine Service’.

‘These accusations are disgusting. Sexual harassment and assault are not permitted in the Royal Navy and have no place there. My top staff has been given the go-ahead to fully explore these claims. Regardless of rank or position, anyone who is discovered to be responsible will be held accountable for their deeds’, Key said. While declining to discuss specific allegations, the British Ministry of Defence did admit that more needed to be done to combat improper behaviour. It said that it was attempting to enhance the processes for reporting sexual offences.

Notably, Brook was expelled from the Navy after being investigated and found guilty of despatching her married boyfriend with a classified email containing the position of her submarine. She left in January but was formally let go in June and given a four-month jail term with a suspension.