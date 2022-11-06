Canon launches EOS R6 Mark II in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese multinational corporation specialised in optical imaging, and industrial products, such as lenses, cameras, medical equipment, scanners, printers, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Canon launched EOS R6 Mark II in the Indian markets. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is priced at Rs. 2,43,995 in India for just the body. It is also available with the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM premium kit lens for Rs. 3,43,995 and with the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM kit lens for Rs. 2,71,995. The device will be available for purchase in India by the end of November.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. The ISO range is 100 to 1,02,400 for stills and 100 to 25,600 for video. The burst shooting capability of the EOS R6 Mark II is 40fps with AE/AF tracking when using the electronic shutter. The burst rate for stills is is 12fps when using the mechanical shutter.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines resumes flights to this country

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features in-body 5-axis sensor stabilisation, and an OLED electronic viewfinder with a 3.69 million-dot resolution. The camera also features a digital teleconverter that can increase the focal length by 2X or 4X at the tap of a button.