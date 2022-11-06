Delhi L-G is invited by AAP to run in the municipal elections

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election is scheduled on December 4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) requested the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, to choose one of the 250 wards up for election and run against them.

According to AAP in-charge Durgesh Pathak, L-G tries to subtly undermine Delhi’s elected government every other day.

Pathak continued, ‘Delhi L-G should come and run in the MCD election from whichever ward he wants. If he prevails, we will follow his orders; however, if he loses, he ought to step down. A person holding a constitutional office has no claim to it if they can’t even prevail in a straightforward election.’

He continued, ‘An election is an occasion to be honoured in a democracy. The nation’s citizens take part in this celebration, cast their votes for the candidates they favour, and choose who they wish to appoint as their representative. A candidate chosen by each political party to represent their ideas then competes in the polls. Ultimately, the victor serves as the area’s representative and serves as their voice for the remainder of the term. He makes the choice that the electorate desires to be made on their behalf.’

AAP responded, ‘Looking at it from a moral standpoint, a person who cannot win a seat in Delhi should ideally not be given such a prominent position to manage the city,’ when asked to explain the sudden suggestion to the L-G. The L-G has been transfered to Delhi from somewhere else. It is better if he runs for office as well and is aware of reality.