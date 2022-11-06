Emirates Airlines resumes flights to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has resumed flights to 2 South American countries- Brazil and Argentina. The national carrier of Dubai, resumed commercial passenger flights to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Buenos Aires in Argentina for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates is now operating with more than 90% of its pre-pandemic network active. The air carrier is now flying to 130 plus destinations around the world.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Emirates will deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft for the services. Flights depart Dubai at 8.05am and land in Brazil at about 3.30pm. Passengers continuing to Argentina have an hour and 45 minute stopover, before the flight departs to Buenos Aires, where it lands at 8.40pm.

Return flights leave Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 10.20pm, landing in Rio a little after 1am the following day, and in Dubai at 11.35pm.

Rio is the airline’s second destination in Brazil, as it already operates to Sao Paulo.