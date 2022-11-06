Huawei launches latest foldable smartphone named ‘Pocket S’: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its latest foldable smartphone named ‘Pocket S’ in the Chinese market. The pre-booking of the smartphone have already started and the phone will go on sale from November 10 in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colours. The8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of handset is priced at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 67,900) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 73,600). The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 84,900).

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box. The handset sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,790 x 1,188 pixels. It also features an external 1.04 -inch OLED panel with 340 x 340 pixels resolution that shows notifications, time, and other details.

The device features a dual rear camera setup and a 10.7-megapixel front camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 40W fast charging.