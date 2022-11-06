India launch date of 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee announced: Price and features

Mumbai: Jeep India announced the India launch date of its new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named ‘2022 Grand Cherokee’. The locally-manufactured version of the SUV will be launched on November 11. This is Jeep’s fourth locally manufactured model after the Wrangler, Compass, and Meridian. It will be manufactured at its Ranjangaon facility in the country.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee will be available in India with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will offer four-wheel drive with selectable terrain modes that include Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow.

The new SUV will feature 10.1-inch touchscreen in the centre, a digital instrument display, and 2 separate screens placed in front of the rear passengers, a motorised tailgate, ventilated front seats, a leather upholstery, a head-up display, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a panoramic sunroof.

The Grand Cherokee is anticipated to cost between Rs 80 and Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing will be announced on the launch.