King Charles III’s coronation to become a public holiday for Britons!

King Charles III will be crowned in May, eight months after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and the British government announced on Sunday that a national holiday will be celebrated to honour the occasion. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also declared a second vacation for the following Monday, May 8, two days after the event, according to AFP.

Sunak announced an additional bank holiday for the entire United Kingdom the next year as a way of honouring this momentous milestone. Two more bank holidays have already been observed in Britain this year; the first one, in June, commemorated the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, and the second, in September, her burial. Reuters claims that in honour of the late Queen’s coronation in 1953, a comparable, supplementary bank holiday was added. In order to give communities and families enough time to commemorate the momentous event, the prime minister’s office said that this practise will be continued in 2023.

Additionally, Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned. The coronation typically takes place a few months after a new monarch ascends to the throne, following a period of meticulous planning, national sorrow, and royal mourning. The event will follow the traditional pageantry used to enthrone kings for the past 1,000 years, and it will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. The Buckingham Palace claims that it will respect both the monarchy’s historic heritage and current position.