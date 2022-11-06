Tata Motors to hike car prices from tomorrow: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has decided to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles. The new price will come into effect from November 7.

The weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model. This is the second price hike by Tata Motors this year. Earlier in January, the company hiked the price of cars by 0.9%. later in April, Tata Motors hiked the car prices by 1.1%.

Also Read: Honor launches Play 30M: Details

The company said that the hikes have been necessitated due to increasing input costs in the manufacturing process.