A Rajasthani minister criticises CM Ashok Gehlot for government appointments and transfers.

In a dig at the state’s chief minister, Rajendra Guda of Rajasthan claimed that the chief minister is in charge of a constable’s promotion to Director-General (DG).

At a news conference on Monday in Jaipur, Guda said that all decisions in Rajasthan are handled through the Chief Minister Residence, from the transfer of a constable to the appointment of the DG (CMR).

A few days ago, Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachiryawas made the request that ministers complete the IAS officials’ Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

Guda noted that ‘In Rajasthan, power is entirely centralised, and appointments and transfers are happening from the CMR itself’ in support of Khachiryawas on the subject.