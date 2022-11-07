At the Chennai station, the first Vande Bharat train for South India starts its test run.

Today’s trial run of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train commenced at the MG Ramachandran Central Railway station in Chennai. On November 11, the express train, the region’s first locally-built high-speed rail, will be publicly unveiled.

During his visit to Bengaluru on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the fifth Vande Bharat Express for the nation and open the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, which cost Rs 5,000 crore to construct.

During his visit to the state capital, he will also unveil the 108-foot-tall statue of Bengaluru’s creator, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The train’s 16 coaches are each outfitted with automatic doors, a GPS-based audiovisual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot for Wi-Fi, and extremely comfortable seats. Additionally, the executive class has swivelling chairs.

At 5:50 in the morning, the train will leave MGR Chennai Central and arrive at Bengaluru City Junction at 10:25 in the morning. It will leave Bengaluru at 10:30 in the morning and arrive in Mysuru around 12:30.

The train will run six days a week and travel 497 kilometres in about 6 hours 40 minutes.