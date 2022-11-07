Copyright violations; Bengaluru court tells Twitter to block Congress

A Bengaluru court ordered Twitter to temporarily block the handles for the Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign on Monday due to suspected copyright violations.

The court action was triggered by a complaint made by Bengaluru-based music label MRT Music against the Congress for allegedly copying songs from the super-hit movie KGF 2 in one of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Rahul Gandhi-featuring videos.

The music company claimed in its case that it invested a significant amount of money to acquire the Hindi song rights for KGF 2.