‘Freddy’ teaser released: Watch Kartik Aaryan in the role of the creepy dentist

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Freddy’ after a fantastic start to the year with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film’s makers released the first teaser-trailer, in which Kartik’s character, Freddy Ginwala appears to be a serial killer.

Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Freddy’ will be released on December 2nd. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the teaser, Kartik Aaryan is introduced as the ‘lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy’ dentist. During the day he is seen treating patients in a clinic. Kartik transforms into a murderer at night as he drags a body into a forest.

The teaser shows Freddy from both sides. As creepy as it can be, Kartik can be seen smiling and talking to himself in the teaser.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, ‘Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022.’

The film also stars Alaya in a key role.