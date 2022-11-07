On Monday, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms expected over Chennai, surrounding districts

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that light to moderate rain will fall over the city and the nearby Chengalpattu district on Monday morning. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to accompany the rain on November 7, according to the RMC. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather service predicts that light to moderate rain will continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until Wednesday, November 9. Meanwhile, precautionary measures were put in place on Sunday after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rain.

Rainfall has lashed several districts in Tamil Nadu since the start of the Northeast monsoon, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvarur.

Last week, two people died in separate rain-related incidents in Chennai. The Northeast monsoon has brought intermittent rain to Tamil Nadu’s capital since October 31. As a result, several areas of the city were inundated, and streets became flooded.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, met with city officials to review the precautionary measures. He directed officials to prepare hospitals and to relocate people away from low-lying areas if necessary.