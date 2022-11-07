Suresh Gopi’s son Madhav set to make movie debut through ‘J.S.K’

Kochi: Mollywood superstar Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh will make his film debut with the upcoming movie ‘J.S.K’ directed by Pravin Narayanan. The shooting of the movie officially began at Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple in Thrissur on Monday. Interestingly, Suresh Gopi is also playing a lead role in the movie.

The movie which marks the starkid’s Mollywood debut is produced by Cosmos Entertainment. Anupama Parameshwaran has been roped in to play the female lead. Reportedly, the film is likely to be a courtroom drama with Suresh Gopi playing the role of a lawyer. Ahead of the film’s pooja, Madhav visited actor Mammootty at his residence and sought his blessings. Currently, the film’s shooting is taking place at Irinjalakuda and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Mammootty wished success to Madhav and the film’s crew. Suresh Gopi’s elder son Gokul debuted in Mollywood with the film ‘Mudhugauv’, which was produced by Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas. Gokul had also sought the megastar’s blessing before entering films.