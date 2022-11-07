With these 5 indoor exercises you can burn calories and stay fit at home

If you used to prefer outdoor exercises but the arrival of winter has made it difficult, try out alternatives and burn calories from the comfort of your own home instead of venturing outside in the cold.

Here are some indoor winter workouts to keep you in shape –

Yoga

Yoga is a year-round exercise that can be done anywhere-club house, garden, balcony, or living room. Make Yoga a habit to help you wake up and feel energised during the winter. It can also assist in keeping your body warm.

Alternative to running

If you love your daily dose of running but cannot venture out due to the fog and chilly conditions, find out alternative exercises to running to get your heart thumping like Jumping Jacks, Burpees, Spot jogging, and high knees to name a few.

Plyometrics

Plyometric exercises can help you tone your body, burn calories and improve your cardiovascular health. These exercises have been shown to boost metabolism and stamina. Plyometric exercises also stretch the muscles, improving your ability to move efficiently.

Dancing

If your regular and normal workouts bore you, try dancing it out instead. Play your favourite songs and dance your heart out. You can learn a specific dance form or dance steps to your favourite song by looking for inspiration or assistance on the internet.

Aerobics

This is a type of exercise that engages the body’s large muscle groups, aiding in the burning of calories and increasing heart rate. The aerobics dance workout is fun, energetic and perfect for the winter.