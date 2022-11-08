Educational institutions in this state to remain closed on November 9, 12

Chandigarh: Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed in Haryana on November 9 and November 12. The schools and colleges are given a holiday due to the Panchayat polls in those areas. The second phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana will be held in 9 districts – Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat – on November 9 and 12.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announces match officials for semi-finals

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department also announced a public holiday for state government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions. The holiday is announced so that the employees working in these institutions can vote.