Elections in Gujarat: AAP presents its 12th list of candidates for 7 seats

Seven candidates have been named by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 2018 Gujarat Assembly elections. By doing this, the party has now officially announced 137 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly’s two-phase election, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

Arjan Rabari, Vishnubhai Patel, and Suhag Panchal will run in the election from the Anjar, Chanasma, and Dahegam, respectively, according to the AAP’s list. Additionally, the party nominated Swejal Vyas from Sayajigunj, Govind Parmar from Fatepura, Mayur Sakariya from Limbdi, and Urmila Bhagat from Jhagadiya.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also staged a roadshow in the state’s Junagadh city as part of the party’s election campaign.

Isudan Gadhvi was introduced by Kejriwal as the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate earlier on November 4.