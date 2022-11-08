‘Empower ambulances with GPS, establish a traffic control room’: High Court

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has ordered the authorities to put GPS tracking devices on ambulances in the State so they may move through traffic without interruption. After hearing a plea from the ‘Bharat Punaruttana Trust,’ a division bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale issued this directive.

The hearing was then postponed by the High Court for three weeks. According to the court, all ambulances in Karnataka must be equipped with GPS tracking devices and must undergo routine inspections. In order to equip both government and private ambulances with GPS technology, the government was instructed to provide the appropriate circulars to ambulance owners and manufacturers (GPS).

A control room to oversee ambulance operations was also established, asper the court’s directive. While ambulances are moving, traffic should be able to be managed in the control rooms. The court ordered that the tendering process for the project be started right away. A report on the application of a previous police commissioner’s circular regulating the uninterrupted mobility of ambulances during the transit of VIPs was also ordered by the court.