FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of teams and groups

Doha: FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar. The mega football event will be held from November 20 to December 18. This is for the first time a country from the Middle East is hosting the World Cup.

On November 20, the hosts Qatar will face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar is included in the Group A along with Ecuador, African Champions Senegal and the Netherlands.

Also Read: Huawei unveils budget smartphone named’ Nova Y61’: Details

The tournament will be played across 8 venues. The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on 18th of December.

Here is a list of all groups:

Groups:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea