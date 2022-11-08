FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, time and venues

Doha: FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar. The mega football event will be held from November 20 to December 18. This is for the first time a country from the Middle East is hosting the World Cup.

On November 20, the hosts Qatar will face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar is included in the Group A along with Ecuador, African Champions Senegal and the Netherlands.

The tournament will be played across 8 venues. The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on 18th of December.

Fixtures:

Group stage:

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm)

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 1pm)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, 1pm)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, 6pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, 6pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 6pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, December 3

Game 49 – Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, 6pm)

Game 50 – Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Sunday, December 4

Game 52 – Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Game 51 – Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Monday, December 5

Game 53 – Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Game 54 – Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Tuesday, December 6

Game 55 – Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Game 56 – Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Game 58 – Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, 6pm)

Game 57 – Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, December 10

Game 59 – Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)

Game 60 – Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Game 61 – Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Wednesday, December 14

Game 62 – Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Third place playoff

Saturday, December 17 (Khalifa International Stadium, 10pm)

Final

Sunday, December 18 (Lusail Stadium, 6pm)