Huawei unveils budget smartphone named’ Nova Y61’: Details

Mumbai: Huawei unveiled its latest budget smartphone named ‘Nova Y61’. The phone is listed on the Huawei global site. Huawei has not revealed the pricing and launch timeline of this upcoming smartphone. This handset will be available in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Sapphire Blue colours.

The dual-SIM 4G smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.