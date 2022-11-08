In Bangkok, Allu Arjun will film action sequences for Pushpa 2?

Soon, Allu Arjun will start production on Pushpa 2, one of his most significant films to date. Due to the fact that he appears in the film in an aggressive new persona, there has been a good bit of buzz among fans. For those eagerly anticipating the blockbuster, we have some significant news. According to reports, Bunny will film some tough action sequences for it in Bangkok. Action film Pushpa 2 was written and directed by Sukumar.

On November 13, Allu Arjun is scheduled to fly to Bangkok to film the first episode of Pushpa 2. During the same, he will be filming hard action scenes. After that, he will visit Russia to spread the word about Pushpa before it is released there.

A source told Pinkvilla that ‘the first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside of India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in the city’s forests. This will be a 15-day schedule, and after he returns, he will soon start with the Pushpa part 1 promotions in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same.’

The conflict between Allu Arjun’s character and his fearsome adversary, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, lies at the centre of Pushpa 2. It is claimed that the actioner is ‘bigger and better’ than the original instalment. Rashmika Mandanna plays the key role in Pushpa 2. She plays Srivalli again from the opening scene. In 2023, Pushpa 2 is scheduled to debut in theatres.