Madrassa Students Can Join ‘IAS,’ Not Be ‘Maulvis,’ Under UP Minister’s Plan

Minister Dharampal Singh announced today that madrassa kids in Uttar Pradesh will be taught math and science among other courses so they can become ‘officers’ rather than ‘maulvis,’ saying that the plan is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

‘The Waqf board-owned land that is now being illegally occupied will be freed up so that schools and hospitals may be erected,’ says the minister for the welfare of minorities.

‘Madrassa students will be taught mathematics, general science, social science, Hindi, and other subjects following the prime minister’s vision of ‘Quran in one hand and laptop in the other’ so that they can join the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Services or become engineers and doctors instead of becoming maulvis (clerics) by obtaining ‘deen’ (religious) teachings,’ he said to reporters following a departmental review meeting here.

Dharampal praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he was transforming Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam (better) Pradesh’ as the prime minister had intended.

The minister claimed that large swaths of property owned by the Waqf board had been unlawfully occupied, but he promised that they would be released and used to construct parks, hospitals, and schools.

According to him, the government also intends to build one ‘govansh sthal’ (cowshed) in each of the Assembly constituencies, with space for 2,000 to 4,000 cattle.