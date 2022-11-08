Princess gives up royal duties to focus on her fiance’s business!

The palace has announced that Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has stepped down from her royal duties to concentrate on her alternative medicine venture with her fiance, a self-described shaman. When the ‘sixth-generation shaman’ Durek Verrett indicated in his book Spirit Hacking that cancer was a choice, the link between the 51-year-old princess and the Hollywood spiritual guru raised eyebrows in Norway. On his website, he also offers for sale a medallion called a ‘Spirit Optimizer,’ which he describes as having assisted him in defeating Covid-19.

According to a study conducted in September, 17% of Norwegians now have a negative image of the royal family, despite the fact that they are still generally well-liked, and almost all of them blame the princess and the shaman. The princess, however, ‘shall retain her title in line with the king’s desires’. The palace said that Verrett would join the royal family when the princess and him were married, but he would not hold a position of authority or represent the kingdom.

Märtha Louise, who says she can communicate with angels, gave up her formal title of ‘Her Royal Highness’ in 2002 and began working as a clairvoyant. 2019 saw the divorced mother of three agree to refrain from using her royal status for gainful employment. In their social media accounts, media projects, and business endeavours, the pair has decided to avoid any associations with the royal family. This is meant to more clearly create a barrier between business activities and the Norwegian royal family, according to the palace.

The importance of ‘established medical knowledge and scientific research’ was stressed, and it was further said that the royal family had ‘great faith in the Norwegian health service and the Norwegian health authorities’. Märtha Louise stated in the same passage that she was ‘conscious of the value of research-based knowledge’.

She said that ‘spirituality, intimacy with other people and animals, yoga and meditation, as well as a warm touch, an acupuncture needle, and a crystal,’ might be beneficial supplements. She hoped that her personal opinions would be accepted as her own ‘without others having to answer for them’ and believed that it was vital ‘to distinguish between myself as a private person on the one hand and as a member of the royal family on the other’.