T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announces match officials for semi-finals

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November. The second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The match official appointments are as follows:

November 9 – New Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground – Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November – India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval – Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire), and David Boon (match referee).