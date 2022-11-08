The worst drought in Europe since the Middle Ages struck in 2022, killing 15,000 people; WHO

According to the World Health Organization, hot weather has contributed to at least 15,000 deaths in Europe so far this year. According to the organisation, the three months of June through August were the warmest for Europe since records started, and the unusually high temperatures contributed to the worst drought the continent has experienced since the Middle Ages.

A series of heatwaves that occurred between June and July, when temperatures in Britain reached a record-breaking 40 degrees Celsius, resulted in around 24,000 more fatalities throughout Europe (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe for the WHO, used statistics when he said that at least 15,000 fatalities in 2022 will be directly attributable to the heat.

At least 15,000 people are expected to die especially from the heat in 2022, according to the national figures that have been provided thus far. One of the nations most impacted by the meteorological phenomena is Germany, followed by Spain. Over the course of the summer’s three months, health officials reported ‘almost 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and over 4,500 deaths in Germany,’ according to Kluge.

He added that ‘this estimate is anticipated to climb’ as additional countries report on deaths brought on by extreme heat. Crops withered in Europe’s ‘breadbaskets’ as a result of the continent’s record-breaking dry season, which also sparked record wildfire severity and put a massive pressure on the continent’s electrical supply.