5-year-old dies after falling in hot dal during UP Mundan ceremony

In a terrible event that was reported from the Uttar Pradesh district of Amroha, a five-year-old boy died after he slipped into a container containing hot dal. He was playing near the container on Tuesday morning when the disaster happened.

On his way to the hospital, the kid passed away. The event was reported in the Amroha village of Karanpur Sutari.

Prashant has been recognised as the deceased. The youngster was taken to the hospital right after after the event, but he passed while there, according to a Times of India article. The food was prepared for Prashant’s mundan (hair cutting) ceremony.

‘When the youngster entered the room while he was playing, we were watching after visitors. He jumped up onto the bed after that and fell into the pot of hot dal by mistake. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to a large hospital in Meerut, but he passed away en route’ said the child’s father.

‘The victim’s family has not yet expressed any dissatisfaction with the investigation. On the same day, his last rituals were carried out’ Aditya Langeh, SP for Amroha, said.