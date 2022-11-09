AAP’s claims of mishap at Ghazipur landfill site refuted by Delhi Municipal Corporation

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has dismissed claims of a mishap at the Ghazipur landfill after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Tuesday that some people were injured in the incident.

‘Yesterday at the Ghazipur landfill site, we were very close to seeing a terrible mishap. Three-four people just about managed to save their lives at this landfill site that has been terribly mismanaged by the BJP-ruled MCD over the last 15 years. A new technique is being used by them to not let the height of the landfill increase,’ the AAP said in a statement.

The municipal corporation, in response to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s claims, stated, ‘No portion of Ghazipur landfill has slipped or collapsed; it is safe and intact, and garbage disposal is ongoing there continuously.’

Only a small portion of the wall of the waste-to-energy plant in Ghazipur collapsed, and immediate action was taken to restore it, it added, adding that the corporation’s safety would be further ensured by the Rs 900 crore compensation fund that the National Green Tribunal had ordered to be given to it.

The AAP also claimed that the BJP, which controls the MCD, wanted to build 16 new landfills across Delhi, which would cover the majority of our constituencies.