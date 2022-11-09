After 15 years, Polladhavan team reunites.

As Polladhavan just celebrated 15 years, Dhanush, Divya Spandana, and Vetri Maaran got together for an unforgettable reunion. The entire cast and crew came together to commemorate this event. The actress shared images from the Polladhavan reunion on Twitter. The movie served as Vetri Maaran’s directorial debut. When Polladhavan debuted in theatres in 2007, it was a significant turning point in the careers of Dhanush and Vetri Maaran.

Ramya, better known as Divya Spandana, has announced her return to the big screen. With her performance in Polladhavan, the actress became well-known in Kollywood.

Divya Spandana travelled to Chennai on November 8 to attend the Polladhavan reunion. The entire crew came together for a celebration as the movie marked its 15th anniversary of release. The actress made a hypothetical film sequel implication.

‘Polladhavan 15 years to the date and thanks to the film I met my longest-standing friend @dhanushkraja (he suggested me for the film) through thick & thin! Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learned so much from you. @gvprakash best BGM. look forward to Polladhavan 2 (sic),’ Divya wrote alongside photos from the occasion.