Car plunges into Chenab River in Doda, J&K, 4 feared died

An official said late Tuesday night that four people were feared dead after a car plunges into the Chenab River in the Premnagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

‘Four people are feared dead after a car they were travelling in plunged into the river in the Premnagar area of Doda,’ said SDM Thathri Athar Amin Zargar.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that every effort is being made to locate the accident victims and that he is in constant contact with the authorities.

‘Just now spoke to DC #Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan. A private car carrying four persons has accidentally plunged deep into river Chenab at Shibnot, midway between Thatri and Prem Nagar. Every possible effort being made to trace the victims. I am in constant touch. #JammuAndKashmir,’ Singh tweeted.

More information on the matter is awaited.

On Tuesday, at least 20 people were injured when the vehicle carrying them was involved in an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara, Kupwara district, North Kashmir.