Cher, Selena Gomez, and Harry Styles reveal who they are voting for in the US midterm elections

The midterm elections in the United States are underway, and several celebrities have already stated which candidate they will support this year. Celebrities ranging from Harry Styles, Chris Pratt, Cher, Selena Gomez to Katy Perry have chosen their candidates and expressed their support on social media.

Chris Pratt endorsed billionaire Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Caruso was a registered Republican previously. In Tuesday’s midterm elections, he will face Congresswoman Karen Bass. Bass will be re-elected to her sixth term representing the 37th Congressional District in November 2020. Bass and Caruso are running to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti.

During a concert in Austin, Texas, Harry Styles endorsed Democrat Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor during the sold-out show that O’Rourke attended.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry on Monday shared that she too had voted for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. ‘l am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,’ she captioned her selfie on Instagram.

Singer Selena Gomez took to her Instagram story on Monday to share that she is supporting Beto O’Rourke. Selena wrote, ‘I had the pleasure of meeting Beto O’Rourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!’

Rob Schneider took to Twitter on Monday to endorse Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake.