Death threat against party cadres; BJP files complaint against DMK mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party has filed an online complaint against Nagercoil mayor and DMK leader R Mahesh for allegedly giving ‘death threats’ to saffron party cadres. Nirmal Kumar, Tamil Nadu BJP president for IT & Social Media, filed the complaint.

The allegations were based on a video of the DMK leader making a slicing gesture with his hand while speaking about BJP workers at a Nagercoil, Kanyakumari event.

‘I want to tell the BJP cadre friends. In this place where I am the mayor of the corporation, also the district secretary of Nagarcoil, if at all there is any hindrance to party functions, then their head (makes gesture indicating slicing of neck)…,’ R Mahesh can be heard saying in the video while the audience cheered.

The BJP was outraged by the remark, and the party has now filed a complaint.