‘Hindu Is Persian’; Congress leader reverts to ‘Wikipedia defence’ after backtracking!

Satish Jarkiholi, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, has now removed his claim that the word ‘Hindu’ is not an Indian word but a Persian one after sparking a significant uproar. He retracted his statements and apologised for the same, claiming that they had caused a significant controversy and uproar. He did add, though, that a commission of inquiry should be established to look into individuals allegedly seeking to damage his reputation.

He apologised for his contentious remark and explained why he said it by saying that he learned it from books, dictionaries, and Wikipedia. He remarked, ‘On November 6, 2022, I talked to a crowd in Nippani on a number of topics. How did the word ‘Hindu’ get to India from Persian? Based on what I had read in literature, I had also said that the word ‘Hindu’ was impolite. I had suggested that a discussion and debate be undertaken on this’.

Jarkiholi said that there were efforts being made to ‘tarnish his image,’ adding, ‘I have read about this in Wikipedia, books, dictionaries, and publications by Historians, and my assertion was based on this. There is a plot afoot to damage my reputation. Also, anyone who attempted to harm my reputation should be the subject of an investigation’.

After retracting his contentious remark, he said, ‘What I ask of you is that an investigative committee be established. Additionally, the one phrase I spoke during the convention has sparked a lot of debates, and my words are being misrepresented in the media. This is leading to a great deal of misunderstanding, dissatisfaction, and peace disruption. I now retract my remarks and apologise if it has caused hurt to anyone’.

However, he had stated on Tuesday that if he is shown to be mistaken, he would not apologise and will resign. Speaking to the media in Belagavi on his ‘Hindu’ term dispute, Satish Jarkiholi said: ‘It’s not a problem. Some individuals are making a big deal out of it. I didn’t make the statement I just made about the word ‘Hindu’. It has been the subject of several historical and literary works. Persian is where the word ‘Hindu’ originated’.

He said, ‘We work for everyone. We work for everyone, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, or Jain. I’m not here to criticise anyone. I work as a social worker. I am aware of my obligation’. It is important to note that previously on November 6, Jarkiholi asserted that one would feel humiliated if they knew the meaning of the Hindu phrase and suggested that there should be a discussion on the subject. ‘ How would you describe the Hindu word? It is in Persian. When you understand the meaning of the word, you will feel humiliated. It should be discussed,’ Jarkiholi was heard saying in the clip.