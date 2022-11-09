Kerala Story: DGP orders FIR over controversial film teaser!

Over 32,000 women from Kerala were allegedly converted, with the majority of them being sent to Islamic State-controlled regions in Syria and Afghanistan, according to the movie’s trailer, which was published earlier this month. Anil Kant, the director general of police in Kerala, gave Sparjan Kumar, the chief of the Thiruvananthapuram police department, the order to file a complaint against the cast and crew of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ on Tuesday for allegedly presenting the region as a refuge for terrorists.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also received a copy of the complaint, and he sent it on to the DGP. Arvindakshan said on his Twitter account: ‘I have submitted a message to the Kerala CM and DGP demanding them summon the director of ‘The Kerala Story,’ Sudipto Sen, and check the truth of the teaser’. Later on in his letter to the CM, he said that the movie was detrimental to the integrity and unity of the nation and would also bring disrepute to the intelligence services.

The assertions mentioned in the teaser, according to the police, were made with the intent of damaging the state’s reputation and stoking animosity among various populations. According to a senior police official, a complaint has been filed under the Indian criminal code’s Sections 153 A and B (promote dissension and hostility between various groups on the basis of religion).

According to reports, the movie was based on the true story of four missing women from north Kerala who were found in prisons in Afghanistan after their husbands apparently died. When the request to bring them home was made two years prior, the external affairs ministry denied it. In the teaser, a lady wearing a veil introduced herself as Shalini Unnikrishnan, also known as Fathima Ba, from Kerala and said that ‘she was one of 32,000 converted women from the state and afterwards deployed to Syria and Yemen to fight for the Islamic State’.