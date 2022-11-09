Manish Sisodia meets with MLAs to give duties as the AAP prepares for the elections for the Delhi civic body

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs attended a crucial meeting on Tuesday that was presided over by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and state convenor Gopal Rai. The meeting was in preparation for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

AAP office-bearers were given tasks at different levels to do in order to get ready for elections on all 250 MCD seats during the meeting.

An AAP official reported that the meeting covered a wide range of topics, including the design of the party’s decentralised approach and significant MCD issues. All AAP MLAs have been instructed to personally keep an eye on the Jansamvad campaign and inform the public about the BJP’s goal of turning Delhi into a garbage dump. The plan to have more than 500 large-scale public debates each day around Delhi was also discussed. All employees have been told to get to know each Delhi citizen personally and pay attention to their problems.

The Aam Aadmi Party launched the ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ campaign on Tuesday in anticipation of the MCD elections. MLAs have been told to personally keep an eye on it in this regard. Officials from AAP will hear about people’s garbage issues and brainstorm solutions.

There will be a public discussion at each of Delhi’s 13,682 booths by November 20. AAP MLAs will preside over around 500 public meetings each day.

The BJP, according to AAP, has made Delhiites’ lives miserable for the past 15 years. The people of Delhi have decided that this time, the MCD will also have an Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The removal of trash from Delhi will result from the BJP’s exit from MCD. The three main rubbish dumps operated by the BJP in Delhi are the reason the Aam Aadmi Party has been preparing for the MCD elections.

The MCD elections are set to take place on December 4 by the Election Commission.