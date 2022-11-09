Nitin Gadkari praises Manmohan Singh ,’Country Is Indebted To Him’

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister, stated on Tuesday that India needs a liberal economic strategy if it is to serve the nation’s poor.

Speaking at the TIOL Awards 2022 ceremony, Mr. Gadkari asserted that Manmohan Singh’s economic reforms, which he began when he was finance minister in 1991, offered India a new path.

‘The former prime minister, Singh, is credited with implementing economic changes,’ says the minister of roads and highways.

He recounted how the former prime minister’s economic reforms enabled him to raise funds to construct roads in Maharashtra during his time as minister there in the middle of the 1990s.

According to Mr. Gadkari, liberal economic policies is beneficial to farmers and the underprivileged.

He claimed that China serves as an excellent illustration of how a liberal economic policy may contribute in the growth of any nation.