Reasons why aluminum cookware should be avoided when cooking?

Cooking with aluminium cookware, according to some recent studies, may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists have discovered an increased level of aluminium in the brain tissues of some Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease patients in various studies. More research is needed, however.

Aluminum cookware has also been linked to frequent headaches.

When we cook with aluminium utensils, the aluminium ions dissolve in the food due to reactions with acidic foods such as vinegar, tomato and even lime. This can lead to an excess of aluminium in food, which can cause health problems in our bodies. As a result, aluminium cookware is unsuitable for cooking, especially acidic dishes.

There is no scientific evidence to support this claim, but it is thought that food cooked in aluminium cookware increases toxicity in the body, which can lead to the development of cancer cells.

Excess aluminium in our bodies has also been linked to kidney disease. Too much aluminium in the body can cause toxicity, which can lead to renal failure.