Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 61,033.55, down by 151.60 points or 0.25%. NSE Nifty closed at 18,157, lower by 45.80 points or 0.25%.

About 1669 shares have advanced, 1745 shares declined and 108 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. All sectors except PSU Bank and FMCG ended lower. The BSE midcap index shed 0.5% and smallcap index was down 0.3%.

The top gainers in the market were were Adani Ports, Coal India, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Hero MotoCorp. The top losers in the market were Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corp, Divis Labs, Tech Mahindra and Grasim Industries.