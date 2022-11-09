Sunny Leone’s photo appears on entrance test admit card; probe launched!

Shivamogga, Karnataka: In an embarrassing oversight, a candidate who showed up for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET-2022), which was held on November 6, had the picture of Bollywood star Sunny Leone printed on their test hall ticket. After the screenshot of the admission card went viral, the education administration requested an investigation into the matter.

The error was discovered at Rudrappa College when a candidate showed her hall ticket, which included the actress’s photograph. As a result, the college’s administrator filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. Police said that the error happened when the applicant uploaded the photo to the online application before submitting it.

The applicant claimed that she did not complete the online application herself but rather asked others to do so on her behalf. In a statement, the education department stated that candidates must submit their applications online using a user ID and password that are generated specifically for them and cannot be accessed by anyone else.

The department claimed that because the exam hall ticket must be generated by the candidates alone, it has no responsibility in doing so. ‘The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,’ the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.