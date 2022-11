Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have reduced the speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road. The speed limit is reduced to 140kmph. Now the speed limit is 160kmph .

This maximum speed will apply from Al Sad Bridge to Al Amera Bridge in the direction of Al Ain City. The changes will be implemented starting Monday, November 14. The police instructed drivers to drive safely and follow speed limits at all times.