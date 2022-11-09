US waits for results on critical seats in the midterm elections, while democrat governors make history

The 435 House of Representative seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships are all up for election in the current round of US midterm elections. To gain control of the Senate and gain a majority in the House, Republicans need to gain just one seat each.

But the same party always wins a majority of the seats. As a result, a selected few competitive seats determine which party controls the Senate and House of Representatives. According to the most recent projections, Republicans will fill 39 seats in the 100-seat Senate, while Democrats will fill 40.

To take control of the Senate, a party needs 51 senators. Through the tie-breaking vote of vice president Kamala Harris, Democrats presently hold the majority in the Senate.

Republicans are also heavily favoured to gain the five seats they need (218 members) to gain control of the House. However, the result in its entirety is unlikely to be announced any time soon.