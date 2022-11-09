DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

World Men’s Snooker Championship: Pankaj Advani qualifies for knockout

Nov 9, 2022, 03:15 pm IST

Antalya: In  Snooker, India’s Pankaj Advani  entered the knockout stage of the World men’s snooker championship in Antalya, Turkey.  Pankaj Advani won all his group-round games in the event.

In the first match of group Pankaj  Advani defeated Turkey’s Abdurrahman Yilmaz, scoring 2 breaks of 64 and 51 in the second and third frames to notch a 3-0 (62-2, 117-8, 75-15) victory. The knockout stage will start today.

He later defeated Ahmed Samir of Egypt by 3-0 (57-23, 80-34, 61-22). he then defeated Marko Reijers of the Netherlands by 3-0 (73-01, 78-03, 66-01).

Advani had claimed his 25th world title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the billiards final at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur last month.

 

