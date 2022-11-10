Bus collided at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway; Minor among 3 killed, 17 injured

On Wednesday, a bus collision on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district killed at least three people, including a 13-year-old girl, and injured 17 others.

According to reports, the accident was caused by overspeeding during an overtake attempt. Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Medical Officer of Samba district hospital said that, seven of the injured have been referred to district hospitals due to multiple injuries.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the incident, saying he was deeply saddened by the deaths in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

‘Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Samba. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance,’ he tweeted.